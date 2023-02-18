News Live: Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil's father arrested on charges of helping him in the conspiracy
News Live: Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil's father arrested on charges of helping him in the conspiracy
updated: Feb 18 2023, 08:39 ist
08:39
Person namely Brijesh stabbed his wife and son to death in Shakurpur area of North West Delhi
08:35
Acheetahlooks on after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two governments to introduce the African cats to the South Asian country over the next decade, at Rooiberg veterinary facility, Limpopo province, South Africa, February 17, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
08:13
Devotees throng Shiv Mandir in Patna to offer prayers on the occasion of MahaShivaratri
08:06
Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar & CM SS Chouhan will release the cheetahs in Kuno National Park today
IAF's aircraft will reach Gwalior airport at around 10 am today.Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar & CM SS Chouhan will release the cheetahs in Kuno National Park: Cheetah Project Chief SP Yadav on 12 Cheetahs that are being brought from South Africa
08:02
Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki: Police
Nikki Yadav murder case | Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy: Crime Branch, Delhi Police
08:00
EAM S Jaishankar meets Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs in Sydney
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs in Sydney
Accused Sahil & Nikki got married in a temple in Noida in Oct 2020, cops say