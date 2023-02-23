News Live: Five killed in small plane crash in Arkansas

Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were travelling in crashed outside an industrial area of Little Rock shortly after the plane took off, authorities said.
Twitter accused of 'blindness' to terror in US Supreme Court
Twitter was accused in the US Supreme Court Wednesday of closing its eyes to the Islamic State group as judges struggled to determine whether social media sites could be held liable for acts of terror.
At least 10 killed, 80 shot in Israel West Bank raid
Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians including a teenager Wednesday in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Pat Cummins to lead Australia in ODIs against India
Five killed in small plane crash in Arkansas
Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were travelling in crashed outside an industrial area of Little Rock shortly after the plane took off, authorities said.
Read more
Twitter accused of 'blindness' to terror in US Supreme Court
Twitter was accused in the US Supreme Court Wednesday of closing its eyes to the Islamic State group as judges struggled to determine whether social media sites could be held liable for acts of terror.
Read more
At least 10 killed, 80 shot in Israel West Bank raid
Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians including a teenager Wednesday in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Read more