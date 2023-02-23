News Live: Five killed in small plane crash in Arkansas

  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:05 ist
  • 08:05

    Pat Cummins to lead Australia in ODIs against India

  • 07:13

    Five killed in small plane crash in Arkansas

    Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were travelling in crashed outside an industrial area of Little Rock shortly after the plane took off, authorities said.

  • 07:12

    Twitter accused of 'blindness' to terror in US Supreme Court

    Twitter was accused in the US Supreme Court Wednesday of closing its eyes to the Islamic State group as judges struggled to determine whether social media sites could be held liable for acts of terror.

  • 07:12

    At least 10 killed, 80 shot in Israel West Bank raid

    Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians including a teenager Wednesday in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

