News Live: Heartbreak for Sania-Bopanna as they crash out of Mixed Doubles Final

  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 08:45 ist
Track all breaking news and latest developments with DH.
  • 08:43

    PM Modi to interact with students, teachers, parents in 'Pariksha Par Charcha'

    In the yearly 'Pariksha Par Charcha' programme, PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents today.

  • 08:21

    Sania-Bopanna bow out in Mixed Doubles at the Australian Open

    It’s heartbreak for Sania-Bopanna in the Mixed Doubles Final at the Australian Open as they bow out 6-7, 2-6, to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matosas per an NDTV report

  • 07:40

    SCO Foreign Ministers' meet to be held in Goa in May

    Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet to be held in Goa in May 2023, ANI reported.