News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati

  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 12:21 ist
  • 12:21

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati in Assam

  • 12:15

    PM Modi inspects newly built campus of AIIMS Guwahati

  • 11:58

    PM Modi lands in Assam to celebrate Bihu

  • 10:41

    PM Modi, President Murmu remember BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

  • 10:11

    India reports over 11,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

    India on Friday reported over 11,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read more

  • 09:41

    PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati today

  • 08:15

    UP reports 575 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in 24 hours

    The fresh Covid-19 cases, reported in Uttar Pradesh has touched a new high with 575, the highest in a single day this year, officials said on Friday. One Covid-positive patient died in Hardoi district. The active number of Covid cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the state. (IANS)

  • 07:21

    Kejriwal to appear for questioning on April 27 over case of alleged defacement of public property in Goa

  • 07:19

    Aaditya Thackeray pays homage to Ambedkar

  • 07:17

    Eknath Shinde visited Chaityabhoomi and inspected facilities ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti