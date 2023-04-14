News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati

UP reports 575 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in 24 hours
The fresh Covid-19 cases, reported in Uttar Pradesh has touched a new high with 575, the highest in a single day this year, officials said on Friday. One Covid-positive patient died in Hardoi district. The active number of Covid cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the state. (IANS)
Kejriwal to appear for questioning on April 27 over case of alleged defacement of public property in Goa
Goa | Pernem police issues summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on 27 April over a case of alleged defacement of public property
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati in Assam
PM Modi inspects newly built campus of AIIMS Guwahati
PM Modi lands in Assam to celebrate Bihu
PM Modi, President Murmu remember BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
India reports over 11,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
India on Friday reported over 11,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read more
PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati today
Aaditya Thackeray pays homage to Ambedkar
Eknath Shinde visited Chaityabhoomi and inspected facilities ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti