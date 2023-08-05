News Live: ASI officials arrive at Gyanvapi as survey continues today
News Live: ASI officials arrive at Gyanvapi as survey continues today
updated: Aug 05 2023, 09:53 ist
09:53
Haryana administration demolishes illegal constructions near SKM Government Medical College in Nuh district
09:52
The Outer North District arrested 1717 criminals in the month of July
The Outer North District arrested 1717 criminals in the month of July comprising dreaded criminals who were proclaimed offenders, gangsters, extortionists, robbers, snatchers and cyber criminals. The police have also recovered stolen property worth lakhs. The arrests were made by the police in a series of operations across the district: Delhi Police
09:51
On ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' says, "It is a legal procedure...the truth should come out...everyone is cooperating". He was in Varanasi to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
09:34
I was not shared any intelligence input on Nuh violence: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
"I was not shared any intelligence input on (Nuh violence). I had even asked ACS (Home) and DGP, they said they also don't have the information. Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this.It is a conspiracy. The way barricades were erected, stones and lathis were collected, police were stopped at entry points, and shots were fired, all this was done simultaneously, and it was pre-planned,"Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh violence.
09:33
"The measurements which were taken yesterday, the ASI will proceed with that today. The survey is in primary stage. The main survey begins today," says Hindu side lawyer Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi on Gyanvapi survey.
09:33
"We will support it," says Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, on ASI survey in Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
09:32
Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed due to heavy rainfall
Nihal Cheema second; 3 Indians in Top-5 at US Kids World Champs
09:31
Haryana administration demolishes illegal constructions near SKM Government Medical College in Nuh district
09:28
Mulki police in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits have arrested a youth on the charges of recording video in a washroom
Mangaluru: Close on the heels of recording video in a washroom of a private college in Udupi, the Mulki police in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits have arrested a youth on the charges of recording video in a washroom in Mulki police station limits. According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested is Sumanth Poojary. The arrested was recording a video when the complainant had gone to the washroom. A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (C) and 66 E of IT Act. The arrested was produced before the court which in turn remanded him in judicial custody.
09:10
Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Co-founder, Lava International on restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets
Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Co-founder, Lava International on India putting restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets "The restriction on import of laptops and tablets is truly a leadership move by the Government of India. It is a step forward for making India the global hub for electronics production. The govt of India has ensured that there is no disruption in the supply chain and that the consumer does not suffer. India will generate a huge number of jobs and have a large component ecosystem and one day become a great electronics manufacturing hub. It is now a new India that is working for its industry, consumers and citizens. The electronics industry truly welcomes this move by GoI."
09:08
This is a landmark decision to put the import of IT hardware in the restricted category: Sunil Vachani, Founder and Chairman of Dixon Technologies on India imposing restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets
Sunil Vachani, Founder and Chairman of Dixon Technologies on India imposing restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets "This is a landmark decision to put the import of IT hardware in the restricted category. This will translate to India emerging as one of the largest hubs for manufacturing of IT products. I see a time where Indian manufacturers and India as a country will be catering for global requirements for IT hardware products. This will translate to massive employment, new factories created to cater to this requirement."
08:44
The survey at Gyanvapi starts at 9 am today: lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi
Varanasi, UP: As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, "The survey starts at 9 am today...It is the second day of the survey...We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible...We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon...The survey will clarify everything."
08:43
A group of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar
A group of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar to Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the Amarnath Cave "We feel proud to see how the Army jawans are helping the pilgrims here. We salute them for their service. The arrangements made for the Yatra are very good and I would urge everyone to take the Amarnath yatra," says a pilgrim from Jharkhand.
08:06
Government defers implementation of import restriction order on laptops, computers, tablet computers by about three months till October 31, move that gives more time to electronic companies to import these devices without licence
08:05
Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrive at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi as a scientific survey of the complex continues today
08:05
Manipur cabinet asks Governor to summon Assembly on Aug 21
08:05
Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city
This is a wonderful initiative which brings the two countries together and collaborates together in promoting excellence in the field of healthcare and healthcare skilled resources: British Dy High Commissioner
United Kingdom’s NHS (National Health Service) delegation visited India yesterday to launch the Indo-UK healthcare alliance Chandru Iyer, British Dy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala said "This is a wonderful initiative which brings the two countries together and collaborates together in promoting excellence in the field of healthcare and healthcare skilled resources” and that it is just a continuation of some great initiatives around India"
08:02
Indo-UK healthcare alliance: There will be a lot of opportunities not just in drugs but in many technologies that are being developed including digital healthcare and artificial intelligence, says Professor Stephen Powis
Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS, England says "Both the countries (India and Uk) face many challenges in health care, they have many ‘opportunities’ too. India and the UK worked closely together for the development of vaccines during the Covidpandemic. Going forward, there will be a lot of opportunities not just in drugs but in many technologies that are being developed including digital healthcare and artificial intelligence"
08:01
Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP and President of India-UK Health Alliance says "It is a win-win situation for both (India and the UK) the countries
Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP and President of India-UK Health Alliance says "It is a win-win situation for both (India and the UK) the countries. In India, we will be getting good doctors who have done their post graduations from England, NHS trained. We want to make India a medical tourism risk hub. The UK will be benefited because they will get doctors for a few years and then they will come back to India. So it's a mutual benefit for both India and the UK"
07:42
Hopefully, Vladimir Putin will visit in August: Turkish President Erdogan
Date not set yet, but hopefully, Vladimir Putin will visit in August: Turkish President Erdogan
