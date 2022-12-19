News Live: Pakistani drones seen at Punjab's Chandu Wadala post and Kasowal post of BSF last night
News Live: Pakistani drones seen at Punjab's Chandu Wadala post and Kasowal post of BSF last night
updated: Dec 19 2022, 08:48 ist
08:46
Punjab | Pakistani drones seen at Chandu Wadala post and Kasowal post of BSF last night. The jawans fired upon it to deter it from entering any further. Nearby areas are being searched: Prabhakar Joshi, BSF DIG, Gurdaspur
07:45
Jharkhand | Former JMM MLA Suphal Marandi joined BJP yesterday at the state party office in the presence of state BJP chiefDeepak Prakash, party leader Babulal Marandi and others. pic.twitter.com/XjFmKHX97M
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi airport today morning and seized gold weighing 1.17 kg worth Rs 48 lakhs concealed inside his body in four capsules shaped packets: AIU, Customs Kochi pic.twitter.com/qismJ55AE9
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bandikui in Dausa
