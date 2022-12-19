News Live: Pakistani drones seen at Punjab's Chandu Wadala post and Kasowal post of BSF last night

  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 08:48 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
  • 08:46

    Punjab | Pakistani drones seen at Chandu Wadala post and Kasowal post of BSF last night. The jawans fired upon it to deter it from entering any further. Nearby areas are being searched: Prabhakar Joshi, BSF DIG, Gurdaspur

  • 07:45
  • 07:44

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bandikui in Dausa

  • 07:44

    Gold worth Rs 48 lakh seized at Kochi airport