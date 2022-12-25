News Live: Sec 144 in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur in Mangaluru after two stab man to death
News Live: Sec 144 in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur in Mangaluru after two stab man to death
updated: Dec 25 2022, 08:10 ist
08:06
Section 144 in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur in Mangaluru after two stabbed a man to death
"On Saturday night, two unidentified miscreants stabbed a man to death at Katippalla in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The deceased was identified as Jaleel and was stabbed while standing in front of his shop. The reason behind the incident is yet to be known,"Mangaluru CP said, as per ANI.
Section 144 of CrPC has been imposedin Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 am on December 25 to 6 amon December 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. The sale of liquor was also banned till 10 am on December 27.
07:57
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on the occasion of Christmas
Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society.
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated.
The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes against minority groups at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years. - AP.
07:09
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter.
Multiple events in UP on former PM Vajpayee's birth anniversary
The Uttar Pradesh government will host multiple events to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday.
Kavi Sammelans, plays and debates will be held across the state to celebrate Vajpayee's life, who was himself a prolific poet.
A week-long campaign to provide tap water connections to every household in the state will also be carried out from December 25-31. - IANS.