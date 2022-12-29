News Live: NIA raids under way at 56 locations in Kerala in PFI case
News Live: NIA raids under way at 56 locations in Kerala in PFI case
updated: Dec 29 2022, 08:29 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
08:28
US State Dept approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
The USState Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan for estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale.(Reuters)
08:08
We call on Taliban to reverse dangerous order barring female employees of national & international NGOs from workplace: Secretary of State, Antony Blinken
We call on Taliban to reverse dangerous order barring female employees of national & international NGOs from workplace. Millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival. NGOs must reach the most vulnerable: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/PrbbdJlfl6
US State Dept approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million
The USState Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan for estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale.(Reuters)
We call on Taliban to reverse dangerous order barring female employees of national & international NGOs from workplace: Secretary of State, Antony Blinken
National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at 56 locations in Kerala in Popular Front of India case
Mother, uncle, driver to record statements in Tunisha Sharma death case
(ANI)