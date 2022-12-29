News Live: NIA raids under way at 56 locations in Kerala in PFI case

  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 08:29 ist
  • 08:28

    US State Dept approves potential sale of anti-tank systems to Taiwan for $180 million

    The USState Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems to Taiwan for estimated $180 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale.(Reuters)

  • 08:08

    We call on Taliban to reverse dangerous order barring female employees of national & international NGOs from workplace: Secretary of State, Antony Blinken

  • 07:52

    National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at 56 locations in Kerala in Popular Front of India case

  • 07:12

    Mother, uncle, driver to record statements in Tunisha Sharma death case

