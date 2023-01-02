News Live: J P Nadda to address Maharashtra rallies today, Israeli Army targets Syrian airport

  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 08:49 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
  • 08:47

    Cops arrest person who threatened to blow up Mumbai church from Kolkata

  • 08:23

    Rajouri's upper Dangri village where 4 civilians were killed by terrorists

  • 08:01

    Lula da Silva takes oath as president of Brazil

  • 07:59

    Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in parts of Kolkata

  • 07:57

    Israeli army carries out missile strike targeting Damascus airport

  • 07:41

    Mission 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief Nadda to address two rallies in Maharashtra on January 2

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will on Monday launch a drive from Chandrapur as part of the party's plan to win 18 "difficult" seats from Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a BJP leader said on Sunday.