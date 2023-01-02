News Live: J P Nadda to address Maharashtra rallies today, Israeli Army targets Syrian airport
updated: Jan 02 2023, 08:49 ist
08:47
Cops arrest person who threatened to blow up Mumbai church from Kolkata
#UPDATE | A person who threatened to blow up the Mount Mary Church has been arrested. The accused has been arrested from Kolkata in West Bengal. Investigation into the matter is underway: Mumbai Police https://t.co/o5mBfqod8u
VIDEO: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the oath for a third term as president of Brazil, capping a remarkable comeback for the veteran leftist after he defeated far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in October elections pic.twitter.com/VEg8N7NqcQ
Israeli army carries out missile strike targeting Damascus airport
#UPDATE The Israeli army carried out a missile strike Monday targeting Damascus International airport that put it out of service and killed two soldiers, Syria's state news agency SANA reports, quoting a military source pic.twitter.com/KGcjGssuJ8
Mission 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief Nadda to address two rallies in Maharashtra on January 2
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will on Monday launch a drive from Chandrapur as part of the party's plan to win 18 "difficult" seats from Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a BJP leader said on Sunday.
Rajouri's upper Dangri village where 4 civilians were killed by terrorists
Lula da Silva takes oath as president of Brazil
Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in parts of Kolkata
