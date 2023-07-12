News Live: Dozen passengers hurt after MSRTC bus falls into deep gorge in Nashik

Yamuna in Delhi swells to highest recorded level in 10 years
The Yamuna river in Delhi swelled to the highest recorded level in 10 years today as it crossed the 207-metre mark.Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level amid heavy rainfall over the last two days.
Opposition meeting scheduled to take place in Bengaluru; 24 political parties will be attending the meeting. MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are the new political parties that will be joining the meeting: Sources
Dozen passengers hurt after MSRTC bus falls into deep gorge in Nashik
A dozen passengers were hurt after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning.
18 people allegedly lose their eyesight in one eye after operation in Jaipur