News Live: A swollen Yamuna recedes slowly in Delhi, but worries remain amid rain forecast

Delhi: Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.
However, it is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more rain in the capital and upper catchment areas come true.(PTI)
Badrinath National Highway blocked due to rainfall-triggered landslides
2 leopard cubs found in Haryana's Nuh district
Commuters face problems due to waterlogging in Delhi
PM Modi departs for the UAE after concluding two-day France trip