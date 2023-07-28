News Live: India wants to organise the Olympics, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
News Live: India wants to organise the Olympics, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
updated: Jul 28 2023, 08:14 ist
08:14
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, passes away at 77
Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles whose broad vocal range on songs such as Take It to the Limit helped catapult the rock band to international fame, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 77.
The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the band announced Thursday.
Trump accused of seeking to delete server in documents case
Federal prosecutors Thursday added major accusations to an indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents after he left office, presenting evidence that he told the property manager of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence in Florida, that he wanted security camera footage there to be deleted.
India wants to organise the Olympics: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
India wants to organise the Olympics and we will hold it grandly. We are working on that path. We are bringing several changes also in our federation: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Kim Jong Un oversees North Korea military parade showcasing new drones, ICBMs: state media
42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi's Dabri area on Thursday night. Police investigation is underway. More details are awaited.