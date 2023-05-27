News Live: Delhi-NCR witness sudden weather changes, thunderstorm & rains follow

Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
08:02
Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport
07:59
Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas to witness thunderstorm & rains in the next 2 hours
A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during the next 2 hours: IMD Update (ANI)
07:56
Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, receives rainfall
In politics, the enemy’s enemy is not necessarily one’s friend. Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal would have realized as much while travelling distances to drum up support against the centre’s ordinance seeking to negate the Supreme Court’s recent order handing over administrative control of services to the elected government of Delhi.
While satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray have obliged the Delhi chief minister with unequivocal support, the neighbours next door has dithered to commit too soon.
DU Academic Council clears implementation of four-year integrated teacher education programme
The Delhi University's Academic Council has approved several resolutions, including some contentious ones like the implementation of a four-year integrated teacher education programme, despite dissent by some members.
The council also cleared several syllabi changes, including the scrapping of a chapter on Muhammad Iqbal from the BA political science syllabus, officials aware of the matter said.
07:21
Djokovic eyes history at French Open as Swiatek launches title defence
Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at a French Open without his old rival Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2004, while Iga Swiatek attempts to become the first woman to defend the title in 16 years.
07:20
Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal
President Joe Biden said Friday that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to June 5.
