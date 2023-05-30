News Live: Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed as 'Smile Ambassador' of Maharashtra for Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

#WATCH | Bus accident in Jammu | 10 people died and around 55 are injured. All have been evacuated. Rescue operation is almost complete. SDRF team is also present on the spot. The bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and will be probed during the probe: SSP… pic.twitter.com/z1RiZTzkwn
21-year-old student from Kerala shot dead by unknown men in US
A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said. Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala's Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time),Khaleej Times reported.
China's launches mission with first civilian to space station
China sent three astronauts to its Tiangong space station on Tuesday, putting a civilian into orbit for the first time as it pursues plans to send a crewed mission to the Moon by the end of the decade. The world's second-largest economy has investedbillions of dollars in its military-run space programme in a push to catch up with the United States and Russia.
A preliminary probe into the killing of a minor girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy revealed that the accused was enraged after his break-up with the victim and the fight between them a day earlier triggered the horrific act, police said on Monday.
Gehlot, Pilot agreed to fight Rajasthan polls unitedly: Congress after big meeting
Congress on Monday night projected a united face in Rajasthan with its central leadership saying that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will unitedly fight the Assembly elections and defeat the BJP, after marathon deliberations in the national capital.
Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed as 'Smile Ambassador' of Maharashtra for Swachh Mukh Abhiyan
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed "Smile Ambassador" of Maharashtra for the State's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan. An MoU will be signed today to appoint him as "Smile Ambassador" by Maharashtra government in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others. (ANI)
CDS General Anil Chouhan congratulates the passing-out course
#WATCH | I congratulate the passing-out course. I congratulate women cadets for breaking into this male bastion. I'm glad that you have chosen to shoulder equal responsibilities as your male brothers to defend national interests: CDS General Anil Chouhan pic.twitter.com/C2ftsOSpgq
8 dead after a tractor trolley overturned in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Rajasthan: Yesterday at around 6:30 pm, we received information that a tractor trolley going towards Mansi Devi overturned and many people were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital. 8 people died in the incident: Dr Kushal Yadav, District Collector, Jhunjhunu (ANI)
25-year-old man arrested after spotted with 3 deer antlers
West Bengal: A special team headed by Deepak Rasaily, Range Officer, Squad-1 Range, Sukna, Darjeeling Wild Life Division arrested one Rakesh Baraik (25yrs) from Milan More Bazar, Siliguri with one piece of spotted deer antler. Two more antlers of spotted deer were seized after interrogating him. He will be produced at ACJM Court in Siliguri today.
TN Scholars thanked PM Modi for installing the Sengol in new Parliament building
Tamil scholars from Puducherry thanked PM Narendra Modi, at the Lt Governor House Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was the Chief Guest, for installing the Sengolin the new Parliament building. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in a warehouse near Royal Classic Hotel in Thane
#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a warehouse near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of Thane & the fire spread from one to three warehouses. Seven fire engines reached the spot. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown:… pic.twitter.com/vepgieWyFM
Chennai Super Kings win fifth IPL title as Dhoni eyes return next year
Under the stewardship of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown here on Monday.
Cong MP from Chandrapur, Balubhau Dhanorkar, passes away
Congress Chandrapur MP Balu Dhanorkar passes away at Delhi's Medanta Hospital, says Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe (ANI)
Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood
Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.
Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.
Sudan army, rival force agree to 5-day extension of cease-fire
The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces have reportedly agreed to a five-day extension of a cease-fire agreement they signed on May 20 after negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
The two sides stressed commitment to allowing safe passage of all civilians from conflict areas and protecting civilian supplies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Al Arabiya News report.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes volcano islands, japan region
President Murmu introduces PM Modi, Union Ministers & other dignitaries to King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni
10 dead, 55 injured in Jammu bus accident
