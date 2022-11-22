News Live: PM Modi launches Rozgar mela via video conference, distributes 71,000 appointment letters
News Live: PM Modi launches Rozgar mela via video conference, distributes 71,000 appointment letters
updated: Nov 22 2022, 10:43 ist
10:39
As a part of Rozgar Mela, PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. PM will also launch Karmayogi Prarambh module - an online orientation course for new appointees.
10:17
Shraddha Walkar murder case | Delhi court extends police custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 4 days
Delhi | Saket court extends police custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next 4 days in Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was produced before the court in a special hearing.
5 killed after vehicle overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh | Five people died after their four-wheeler overturned on Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri, confirms SP Sanjeev Suman. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. There were 10 passengers onboard the vehicle that was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia.
Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification, says Elon Musk
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.
Indian Naval ships arrive at Busan in Republic of Korea for port call
Indian Naval Ships, Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Busan, Republic of Korea on 21 Nov for a port call. The ships are scheduled to undertake professional and social interactions with the ROK Navy, which would also include a maritime partnership exercise at sea. pic.twitter.com/2KBbd4jUie
Imran Khan wants good ties between Pakistan and India but says 'no chance' of it during BJP govt
Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he wants a good relationship between Pakistan and India but claimed that there is "no chance" of this happening while the nationalist BJP remains in power.
In an interview with British newspaper 'The Telegraph' on Monday, 70-year-old Khan shed light on the economic benefits that could be achieved if the two neighbours establish trade with each other.
"The benefits would be enormous," Khan said, but then contended that the Kashmir issue was the main impediment.
08:01
Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested in separate incidents along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, says BSF
We aren't what we were during 1962 Indo-China war today, says Arunachal CM
Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Armys Eastern Command Chief Lt Gen R.P. Kalita on Monday dedicated the renovated War Memorial in the picturesque township of Tawang to the nation on the 60th year of the 1962 Indo-China war.
The War Memorial commemorates the martyred soldiers of the 1962 war.
Paying his respect to the martyrs, Khandu said, "1962 was history and it would never be repeated again."
