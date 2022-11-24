News Live: China orders Covid-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou after violent protests
News Live: China orders Covid-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou after violent protests
updated: Nov 24 2022, 08:46 ist
08:44
China orders Covid-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou after violent protests
(AFP)
06:53
India successfully test fires intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3
India on Wednesday carried out a successful training launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni-3, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.
A Defence Ministry official said that the successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system, the official added.
In another move, DRDO's compendium on low intensity conflict (LIC) products was released jointly on Wednesday by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat.
06:52
Record number of children miss measles vaccine: global report
A record high of nearly 40 million children around the world missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021, according to a new report Wednesday that found immunization levels had failed to rebound from disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The research, which was jointly published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the decline was a major setback in eliminating the deadly disease.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted the irony in the fact that while vaccines against Covid were developed and deployed in record time, routine immunization programs were badly impacted, leaving millions at risk.
06:52
Mehrauli Murder: Police visit Aftab-Shraddha's house; polygraph likely on Thursday
Teams of Delhi Police again conducted searches at the house where Aaftab Amin Poonawalla lived along with her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in South Delhi's Chattarpur area on Wednesday.
Aftab is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year.
Meanwhile, the polygraph test of Aftab was not conducted on Wednesday at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, and it is likely to take place on Thursday.
