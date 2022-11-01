News Live: Plea filed in SC seeking appointment of judicial commission to initiate probe in Morbi bridge collapse
News Live: Plea filed in SC seeking appointment of judicial commission to initiate probe in Morbi bridge collapse
updated: Nov 01 2022, 08:52 ist
Here are today's news highlights from India and around the world.
08:49
President Murmu extends formation day wishes to states, union territories
Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these States and Union Territories.
2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in intelligence based-operation in Pakistan
Two Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based military operation in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the military said in a statement.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said on Monday that the operation was conducted in Kaman Pass area of the province to clear a hideout of terrorists.
However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, resulting in the killing of the military personnel, the ISPR statement said, adding that during the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four terrorists were also killed.
08:18
Macau mass tests its population after COVID-19 infections
Macau carried out mass testing of its 700,000 residents on Tuesday after the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the past week, including at a major casino that prompted authorities to seal 1,500 people inside.
All residents in the world's biggest gambling hub have been told to take a PCR test on Tuesday and then test themselves daily with rapid antigen tests. The order comes as Typhoon Nalgae approaches southern China with authorities hoping the PCR tests can be completed in one day.
Plea filed in SC seeking direction to appoint judicial commission under supervision of retired top court judge to initiate probe in Morbi bridge collapse
