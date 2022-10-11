News Live: CJI U U Lalit to hand over the letter naming his successor today

NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of J&K in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya arrested by ED on the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam
He will be produced before the Court today
NIA carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir
National Investigation Agency (NIA) carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case: Sources
UP ATS arrests 8 suspects with links to terror outfits
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested eight suspected terrorists having links with Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent and its affiliate Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen from different places, officials said on Monday.
Eight suspects have been arrested from different places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.
India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp
India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters.
Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project.
"We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with USoil executives in Houston.
ED is conducting raids in Raipur, Durg, Mahasamund & Raigarh districts of Chhattisgarh
Rain to lash Bengaluru, 10 Karnataka districts under yellow alert
Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to be named the next Chief Justice of India
Shiv Sena's relationship with its new 'mashal' symbol
In 1985, veteran politician Chhagan Bhujbal contested on the 'mashaal' symbol and won the Mazgaon seat of Bombay, now Mumbai, and entered the seventh Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
Only 13 nations voted in favour of Russia’s call for a secret ballot while 39 abstained.
Heavy rains to pound Bengaluru on October 12
