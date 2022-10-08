News Live: At least 8 dead after bus catches fire in Nashik
News Live: At least 8 dead after bus catches fire in Nashik
updated: Oct 08 2022, 06:50 ist
06:48
OPEC's sovereign right to decide on oil production: Puri
It’s the sovereign right of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to decide on the oil production capacities, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said Friday.
Refraining from commenting on the controversial decision of OPEC on cutting oil production by two million barrels a day, which has taken the world by surprise, Puri said it is likely to be scrutinized very carefully.
During an interaction with a group of Indian reporters, he said that India as one of the major consumers of oil and gas also has a major say in the global oil market.
06:47
8 dead after bus catches fire in Nashik
Maharashtra | At least 8 people dead after a bus caught fire in Nashik last night. Bodies & injured people have been taken to hospital, we're still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation: Nashik Police
