Brij Bhushan's aides created 'uncomfortable, unauthentic' environment, 'intimidated' wrestlers deposing before panel: Report

According to an email written by one of the complainants to the government-appointed oversight committee in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI chief's aides allegedly interfed in the deposition process and tried to intimidate female complainants, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

The email is featured in the Delhi Police's charge sheet against Singh and alleges the aides created an environment that was "uncomfortable and unauthentic" during the deposition process, pressuring the complainants to retract their statements.

The committee comprises boxer Mary Kom, wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde and ex-Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials.

'Against the law'

In the February 13, 2023 email, the complainant alleges, "I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the privacy breach that took place at JLN stadium on February 9, 2023 while statements were being recorded. As you are aware, we were called to the venue with the assurance of complete privacy and confidentiality. However, to our surprise, we found Brij Bhushan's favourites Jai Prakash, Mahavir Bishnoi and Dilip roaming around the conference (room) the entire day while statements were being recorded... (it) made the environment completely uncomfortable and unauthentic."

"We noticed they approached the victim wrestlers and tried to create pressure that's completely unacceptable. Why were they roaming where statements were being recorded? As per law, they should have never been there. It completely breached our privacy. Who will be responsible if there is any mishappening with any of us (sic)? We noticed that there was another person present while the statements were being recorded, but he was never introduced to us formally, which goes against the laws as only six committee members are allowed to be present during such proceedings," the email further read.

"All of these events have left us feeling violated and uncomfortable and we strongly believe that such breaches of privacy should not be tolerated. I request you to take immediate action to ensure that privacy and confidentiality of all future proceedings are maintained and that necessary steps are taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future," the complainant added.