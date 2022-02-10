Parliament Live: Govt, Opposition continue to exchange barbs over unemployment, privatisation

BJP and Congress continued to attack each other in Parliament with PM Modi cautioning against the grand old party's dynastic politics. Tejasvi Surya of the BJP, an MP from Bengaluru, takes on Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, claiming that there are "sufficient job opportunities" and that only "unemployed person is the prince of Congress." Stay tuned for updates.
Over 56 cr transactions under One Nation One Ration Card plan: Govt
Since inception of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan in August 2019, approximately 56 crore portability transactions have been recorded in the country up to January 31, 2022, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Of these, Bihar that enabled the scheme in May 2020, alone saw a whopping15,90,43,162 transactions, the highest in all states and UTs, followed by Andhra Pradesh (August 2019) that saw 8,62,33,519 transactions, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
No corporate houses to exploit marine resources under Deep Ocean Mission: Govt
The Deep Ocean Mission would not result in any over exploitation of the marine resources by the corporate houses and will not affect the life and livelihoods of fishers in the country, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.
The Deep Ocean Mission aims to explore deep oceanic resources and develop technologies for their sustainable use. The outcome of the programme is intended to identify potential new resources and develop technology for harnessing them in future, which may generate additional opportunities for livelihoods, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
"The Deep Ocean Mission is related to the Blue Economy. The activities of Deep Ocean Mission will help the components of blue economy such as fisheries, tourism and maritime transport, renewable energy, aquaculture, seabed extractive activities and marine biotechnology," he said.