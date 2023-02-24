'Bullet Train project is of national importance': SC refuses Godrej's plea for higher compensation 

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd for higher compensation for its 9.69 acres of land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project, saying it is project of national importance.

The plea challenged validity of February 9 judgement of the Bombay High Court, which dismissed a petition filed by the Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd challenging the Maharashtra government's grant of Rs 264 crore in compensation the land.

"Much water has flown, possession has been taken over of the land and the project is already been constructed," a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said.

The court, however, granted liberty to the company represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to seek legal recourse for enhancement of the compensation.

As Rohatgi repeatedly questioned the validity of the order, the bench said, "We will not entertain. It would be like putting a gun to pay the compensation. It is only a question of money. It is a project of national importance."

The court, at the same time, said if any application for enhancement of compensation is filed, it should be decided within six weeks.

The Godrej Group challenged the award and compensation of Rs 264 crore by the Deputy Collector on September 15, 2022, for acquiring 39,252 sq m (9.69 acres), saying that it was much less than the Rs 572 crore offered initially. It had filed the writ petition, also challenging the provisions of the law.

The High Court, however, described the bullet train project as "of national importance and public interest" and dismissed the petition.

Notably, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) is the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project, which passes through Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra, is being executed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).