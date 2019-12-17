CAA tramples rights of Muslims: MK Stalin

DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday called the Citizenship Amendment Act as "hasty and autocratic" and alleged that BJP-led Centre's objective was not India's progress but trampling the rights of Muslims.

Stalin, the opposition leader in the Assembly, addressing a protest against the CAA asked if PM Modi has fulfilled his electoral promises, like doubling farmers' income and providing two crore jobs per year, focusing that he has not delivered on such assurances.

"The government led by him was, however, only implementing things that were detrimental to the country," he alleged and mentioned abrogation of Article 370, which "stifled democracy in Kashmir," and the law against triple talaq (Muslim Women [Protection of Rights on Marriage] Act).

Following such initiatives, the Centre has now passed the CAA in both Houses of Parliament which reflects Modi-led BJP government's false objectives to make India grow, he claimed.

The BJP-led Centre's "objective is trampling the (rights of) Muslims, and persecuting them," he said. Slamming the CAA as "done without due diligence," he demanded the reason for exemption of Muslims and Tamil refugees of Srilanka from the ambit of the Act.