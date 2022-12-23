Govt revises One Rank One Pension for defence personnel

Cabinet revises 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for defence personnel, family pensioners

It will lead to enhanced pension, according to the OROP proposal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 21:11 ist
Anurag Thakur file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved revision of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for defence personnel and family pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

It will lead to enhanced pension, according to the OROP proposal, he said.

The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners, the government's official spokesperson tweeted after Thakur announced the Cabinet decision at a press conference.

OROP
Defence
India News

