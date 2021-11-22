CAIT demands action against Amazon for 'marijuana sale'

CAIT demands strict action against Amazon for alleged sale of marijuana

Goyal added that there should be no laxity for powerful multinational companies

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 22 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 16:22 ist
Goyal demanded that the government should develop a mechanism to keep a track of online transactions. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday demanded strict action against e-commerce giant Amazon for the alleged sale of marijuana on its platform.

CAIT Rajasthan President Subhash Goyal said the central, as well as the state governments, should frame rules to prevent such contraband transactions on its platform, which is damaging the future of the youth in the country.

"There have been cases of selling illegal substances such as marijuana on the Amazon platform, and an FIR has also been lodged against the company in Madhya Pradesh. The government should probe deeply into the matter and punish the culprit," he said.

Also read: FIR lodged for online drug trade as Amazon was not cooperating: Madhya Pradesh govt

Goyal added that there should be no laxity for powerful multinational companies.

He said e-commerce companies have eaten into the markets of traditional traders and CAIT is geared up to take up the challenge posed by them.

"But, we cannot let Amazon and other e-commerce companies play with the health of our youth," he said.

Goyal demanded that the government should develop a mechanism to keep a track of online transactions.

"Any business transaction in shop is verified. But, transactions through the online platform has no credibility. You order a shoe and you get delivery of a brick. People are duped over online. There is no redressal," he alleged. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CAIT
India News
marijuana
Amazon

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

 