Case against Assam CM over father-son remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Case against Assam CM over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 16 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 12:23 ist

A case was registered against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma under sections 504 & 505 (2) of IPC in  Hyderabad following the complaint filed by TPCC president & MP Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy for his recent father-son remarks against Rahul Gandhi, news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

Rahul Gandhi
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India News

