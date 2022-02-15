CBI court convicts RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in Rs 139-crore fodder scam case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Tuesday convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI special court in Ranchi.
The fodder scam pertained to an amount of Rs 139 crore.
More to follow...
