CBI court convicts RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in Rs 139-crore fodder scam case

CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad of Rs 139-cr fodder scam

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 15 2022, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 12:09 ist
Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Tuesday convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI special court in Ranchi.

The fodder scam pertained to an amount of Rs 139 crore.

More to follow...

Lalu Prasad Yadav
CBI
Bihar
RJD
India News

