CBI raids 61 locations across the country

The CBI on Tuesday launched one of its biggest coordinated actions against suspected bank loan defaulters by carrying out searches in at least 61 locations, spread over 18 cities, including in Bengaluru and Kolar. They also registered 17 cases, in which around Rs 1,139 crore has been swindled.

Searches were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Surat among other cities. In the morning hours, the CBI has pegged the swindled amount at around Rs 640 crore but as more FIRs were filed during the day, it grew to Rs 1,139 crore.

Among the premises searched, four belonged to Bengaluru-based Aegan Batteries, which has been accused by the SBI of causing a loss of Rs 98.75 crore to the bank. Searches were conducted at four places – Palani, Kolar, Tirupur and Bengaluru – in this connection, CBI officials said.

The SBI had named Directors Arun Kumar Thyagarajan, Bhadra Devi, Raj Kumar Thyagarajan and Chitra Rajkumar in its complaint against Aegan Batteries.

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla closely monitored the searches conducted by around 300 officers drawn from various units of the agency. Several banks have filed complaints with the CBI, which formed the basis of the FIRs.

The companies facing action included Mumbai-based Winsome group linked to absconding diamond merchant Jatin Mehta and Tayal group's Eskay Knit, Delhi-based Naftogaz and SL Consumer Products Limited and Punjab-based International Mega Food Park Ltd, they said.

One of the prominent cases was that of Winsome Diamonds in Mumbai. The CBI conducted searches at promoters and directors of Winsome Diamonds founded by absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta who was booked in a fresh FIR registered under this operation.

With this, Mehta has 16 FIRs against him, with the latest being for allegedly defaulting Rs 202 crore from Exim Bank. He is accused of allegedly swindling funds to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore.

Five places in Mumbai were searched in connection with Rs 57 crore loss caused to Union Bank by Supamad Trading Pvt Ltd. Three locations in Mumbai and Delhi were searched in connection with Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd for causing loss of Rs 50 crore to the Union Bank.

Ludhiana-based Supreme Tex Mart was under the radar for causing a loss of Rs 143.25 crore to SBI while Bengaluru-based Aegan Batteries for causing a loss of Rs 98.75 crore to SBI.

Gaya-based Ramnanndi Hotels and Resorts Ltd has been charged for causing loss of Rs 131.79 crore to Central Bank of India and Noida-based Naftogaz India Pvt Ltd for causing loss of 93 crores to Corporation Bank.

SL Consumer Products Ltd in Delhi has been accused of causing loss to Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 55 crore while Aligarh-based Samprash Foods Ltd faces charges of swindling Rs 60 crore belonging to Union Bank of India and Chandigarh-based International Mega Food Park Ltd for causing loss of Rs 40.17 crore to SIDBI.

Bhopal-based Ranjeet Automobiles is facing the music for causing loss of 34.36 crores to Bank of Baroda and Surat-based Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd for loss of Rs 28 crore to Bank of Baroda, as per the FIRs.