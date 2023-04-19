CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for FCRA violation

Twelve days after the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended a probe, the CBI has registered a case against Oxfam India for allegedly using funding NGOs illegally and attempting to pressure the central government to renew its foreign funding licence using foreign governments and institutions.

The premier investigation agency filed the FIR under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 against Oxfam India and its office bearers on April 17 following a complaint filed by MHA Director Jeetendar Chadha.

The CBI has taken cognizance of at least five alleged violations by Oxfam India, whose licence to receive foreign funds was not renewed by the MHA 14 months ago. Oxfam India had denied allegations earlier and had said when its FCRA licence was not renewed, the decision would have an impact on its ongoing humanitarian and social work in 16 states across the country, especially Covid-19 related programmes.

According to the MHA complaint, which is part of the FIR, Oxfam India has planned to circumvent FCRA by routing funds through means other than the legal route. It said the survey by the Income Tax Department had paid Rs 12.71 lakh to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in the form of commission to employees or associates.

It said this was in violation of the FCRA as its licence was not renewed and the payments made to the CPR were not in line with the law of the land.

The FIR also quoted email communication found during the I-T survey and claimed that Oxfam India has been "planning to pressurise the Indian government for renewal of FCRA (licence) through foreign governments and foreign institutions".

"Oxfam India has the reach and influence to request multilateral foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the Government of India. This exposed Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations/entities which have funded Oxfam India liberally over the years," the FIR quoted the complainant.

An I-T Department document attached with the FIR claimed that Oxfam India wanted to involve World Bank, International Monetary Fund, European Union, US State Department, Asian Development Bank and various European governments, including Ireland.

It also alleged that Oxfam India continued to pay sub grants to various partners even after the FCRA was amended to ensure that foreign funds cannot be transferred to other NGOs or partners.

It was also alleged that Oxfam India used to route funds of its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia, Oxfam Great Britain among others in India to select NGOs and at the same time exercising control over funds and projects.

The complaint by the MHA Director also claimed that Oxfam India received Rs 1.50 crore directly into its utilisation account in violation of FCRA.