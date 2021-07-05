CBSE announces assessment scheme for class 10, 12 board exams for 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2021-22 session.
It said that the academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.
The exams for the first term will be held in November-December, while the second term examination will be scheduled in March-April.
The CBSE will rationalise the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22, which will be notified by July-end.
More to follow...
