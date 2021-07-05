CBSE's class 10, 12 exams assessment scheme for 2021-22

CBSE announces assessment scheme for class 10, 12 board exams for 2021-22

The CBSE will rationalise the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22, which will be notified by July-end

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 20:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2021-22 session.

It said that the academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

The exams for the first term will be held in November-December, while the second term examination will be scheduled in March-April.

The CBSE will rationalise the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22, which will be notified by July-end. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Central Board of Secondary Education
CBSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 