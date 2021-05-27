CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Live: States make suggestions as Delhi govt bats for vacccinaton before exams

Many states, in their feedback to Education Ministry, have backed the proposal to go ahead with the exams despite concerns of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have continued to demand vaccinations before conduction examinations. According to media reports, the decision over the Class 12 board exams will be taken next week.
States make suggestions as Delhi govt bats for vacccinaton before exams
