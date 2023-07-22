CBSE students can now learn in 22 regional languages

CBSE students can now learn in 22 regional languages including Odia: Pradhan

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 22 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 22:14 ist
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said Odia along with other regional languages will now be taught in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across the country.

Pradhan said the CBSE has issued a circular in this regard on Friday and allowed regional languages as a medium of instruction in their schools.

Stating that Hindi and English were the medium of education in CBSE schools so far, Pradhan said 22 regional languages, including Odia, will be taught from standard I to XII in CBSE schools. The students will now be able to learn in regional languages as per the provision of the New Education Policy.

He said a student who reads in his or her mother tongue understands the subject better than Hindi or English.

He said schools will make provisions for students who want to study in Odia or any other medium.

He said the NCERT has also been asked to prepare textbooks accordingly. Arrangements will be made to impart education and conduct examination in regional languages, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said the National Education Policy (NEP) accords importance to all Indian languages as learning in one’s own mother tongue will enable students to get clarity in any subject.

India News
CBSE
Dharmendra Pradhan
Education
Regional Language

