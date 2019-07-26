Celebs, stars counter letter of Aparna Sen and others

Three days after celebrities, artists, academicians and eminent persons wrote a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi on the rising incidents of hate crimes and lynching and 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a provocative war cry, a group of similar composition has come out to counter the narrative.

The 62 signatories of the letter include veteran filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is the convenor of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), three-time National-award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who is the chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, internationally-acclaimed dancer Sonal Mansingh and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri, have now come out with a letter titled - 'Against Selective Outrage & False Narratives'.

They also hailed the leadership of Modi and said how he is working on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabha Vishwas'.

On 23 July, 49 personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen, vocalist Shubha Mudgal and historian Ramchandra Guha, had expressed concern at the number of "religious identity-based hate crimes" and noted that Jai Shri Ram' has become a provocative war cry with many lynchings taking place in its name.

Referring to the letter, the 62 signatories said: "....It (the July 23 letter) is aimed at tarnishing India's international standing and to negatively portray the prime minister's untiring efforts to effectuate governance on the foundations of positive nationalism and humanism which is the core of Indianess".

"They have kept silent when separatists have issued dictates to burn schools in Kashmir, they have kept silent when the demand for dismembering India, for making pieces of her -Tukde Tukde – were made, they kept silent when slogans chanted by terrorists and terror groups were echoed in some leading university campuses in the country," the statement said.