Central Railways' protection force rescued 477 kids in 7 months

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 477 children and reunited them with their parents during a seven-month period, January-July, 2021, on the Central Railways (CR) network.

This includes 310 boys and 167 girls who were rescued from the railway platforms of stations over Central Railways and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline.

Most of those rescued had come to the railway station without informing their families, due to a fight, family issues or in search of better and more glamourous lives.

They were found loitering on the platforms, railway stations and sometimes in trains also by trained RPF personnel.

CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said the Railways play its role of social responsibility by connecting with the runaway children, understanding their problems and counselling them to go with their family.

“The RPF and frontline staff who play an important role by identifying such cases with their innate sense and taking immediate action as a counsellor, have done a commendable job,” he said.

The division-wise breakup of children rescued from January to July 2021 over CR are: Mumbai Division 166 children (104 boys and 62 girls), Bhusawal Division 70 children (39 boys and 31 girls), Nagpur Division 40 children (22 boys and 18 girls), Pune Division 171 children (130 boys and 41 girls), Solapur Division 30 children (15 boys and 15 girls).

In July 2021 alone, 73 children (47 boys and 26 girls) were rescued and reunited with their parents.