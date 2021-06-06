Central Vista area to get 1,753 new trees as transplant, revamp to raise green cover

Allaying concerns from environment activists over the possible loss of green cover due to the redevelopment of Central Vista, the government has said the overall green cover will be more than the existing greenery in the area.

Over 2000 tree saplings will be planted and as many as 1,753 new trees will be transplanted. Additionally, the existing 3,230 trees will be moved out of the Central Vista area in Delhi and transplanted to the NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur after obtaining the necessary clearance from the Ministry of Environment & Forest.

After all the transplantation and plantation, the Central Vista area will have a net gain of 563 trees, said the official from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"The government will also plant 36,083 trees (saplings) in the city and overall green cover will increase substantially, including 32,330 trees to be planted in the NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur as compensatory plantation," said the official.

The Central Vista redevelopment project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modeling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the prime minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.

At present only two projects new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue is being built.

The Centre had planned to complete the entire Central Vista project, entailing an expenditure of Rs 23,000 crore, by 2024, but the deadline had already been extended to 2026.

The government has been facing criticism from the opposition for executing the Central Vista Redevelopment Project amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Even environmentalists expressed concered over loss of green cover due to project.

Under the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue which comprises Rajpath, 48 trees are proposed to be transplanted and of them, permission has been granted for 25, including 22 Jamun trees, till date, sources said.

However, the official clarified that no plan to transplanting tress including Jamun that were planted as per Lutyen''s original plan.

"The cost for the PM''s residential complex has been mischievously exaggerated in media. It is part of many projects, as mentioned earlier, whose neither the design has been approved nor the cost estimate or tendered cost has been firmed up," official said.

The government also said entire project secured all procedures and secured required permission.

