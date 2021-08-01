Centre advises strict curbs in districts with over 10% Covid-19 positivity rate

Districts reporting a Covid-19 positivity rate of over 10% in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to prevent or curtail people's movement and crowding, the Centre told 10 states witnessing an upsurge in infections and positivity.

Highlighting that 46 districts are showing more than 10% positivity rate while another 53 are showing positivity between 5% and 10%, the Centre has urged the states to ramp up testing.

The Health Ministry said it was forcefully underlined that any laxity at this stage will result in the deterioration of the situation in these districts. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the situation in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

The public health measures taken for surveillance, containment and management of Covid-19 in these states were also reviewed. These states are either reporting a rise in daily Covid cases or a rise in positivity.

The ministry said, "All districts reporting a positivity rate of more than 10% in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to prevent/curtail the movement of people and formation of crowds to prevent the spread of infection." Noting that more than 80% of active cases in these states are reported to be in home isolation, it said there is a need to effectively monitor these cases.

