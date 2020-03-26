Centre announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore welfare package for poor to face coronavirus outbreak

The Centre Wednesday announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore welfare package for the country’s 80 crore poor people to face the situation arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus, and promised to gradually unveil more measures that may include a freeze on repayment of loan installments by individuals and companies.

Under the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a five KG additional rice and wheat and, 1 kg pulses will be provided to the country’s 80 crore poor people, over and above 5 kg of rice and wheat that they have been currently getting from the government under the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

To benefit the country’s 8.70 crore farmers, Rs 6,000 per year cash benefit has been announced, which will be front-loaded, implying Rs 2,000 will be transferred to each farmer’s account immediately.

Similarly, the daily wages of MGNREGA workers will be revised upward to Rs 202 per day per worker from Rs 182 currently.

People over 60 years of age, widow and divyang to get one-time ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 in the next three months in two installments. This will benefit 3 crore people.

About 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get an ex-gratia of Rs 500 per month for the next three months to fight corona outbreak.

States have been asked to utilise the Rs 31,000 crore Central government fund on construction workers to take care of their daily needs.

States have also been asked to use the money in the district mineral fund in medical screening and medical testing of corona patients.

The measure announced will take care of farmers, migrant workers, women and disadvantages sectors, who can get tangible relief for a period of three months to June 30.

For the organized sector employees, the government announced it would soon amend the regulation of employees provident fund due so that workers can draw upto 75% non-refundable advance from the credit in their PF account or three months salary, whichever is lower.