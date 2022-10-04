Centre clears amendments in FM radio policy guidelines

Centre approves amendments to private FM Phase-III guidelines

The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15% national cap on channel holding

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 14:23 ist

The Centre has amended the policy guidelines for the expansion of private FM radio stations by simplifying the financial eligibility norms to allow participation of companies with net worth of Rs 1 crore in the bidding process for category ‘C’ and ‘D’ cities.

The decision, taken by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, also decided to remove the three-year window period for restructuring of FM radio permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years.

The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15 per cent national cap on channel holding, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The three amendments to the Policy Guidelines on Expansion of FM Radio Broadcasting Services through Private Agencies (Phase-III) together will help the private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country, it said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Radio
FM Radio

What's Brewing

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

 