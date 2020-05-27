Centre approves Rs 111.70 cr aid for kharif crop damage

Centre approves Rs 111.70 cr assistance to Rajasthan, Manipur, Meghalaya for kharif crop damage

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 16:12 ist

The Centre on Wednesday said it has approved a financial assistance of Rs 111.70 crore for Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya for crop damage due to locust attack, drought and flood during the 2019-20 kharif season.

A decision in this regard was taken in the May 15 meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC), chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official statement said.

HLC has approved a proposal to grant a central assistance of Rs 111.70 to three states -- Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya -- for incurring kharif (summer) crop damage due to natural calamities, it said.

While Rs 68.65 crore has been approved for Rajasthan, where the summer crop was affected due to desert locust pest attack, Rs 26.53 crore is for Manipur which faced crop damage because of drought.

The remaining assistance of Rs 16.52 crore has been approved for Meghalaya, where the crop was affected due to flood and landslide, the statement said.

HLC has approved the central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per the existing norms, subject to the adjustment of 50 per cent of balances available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account as on April 1 of 2019-20 financial year.

The Home Ministry has asked its finance counterpart to release the approved amount to the respective state governments, the statement added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
financial assistance
kharif crops
Manipur
Meghalaya
Rajasthan
State Disaster Response Fund

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 