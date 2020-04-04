Centre asks state allow street vendors to sell essential commodities during coronavirus lockdown

The Centre has asked the states to allow identifies street vendors to sell essential items includimg groceries, vegetables and fruits during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Puri in his letter to all states said that while allowing to sell products, the state governments must ensure maintaining social distancing of buyers.

According to the Ministry , there are around 18 lakh identified street vendors across the country and in which around 14 lakh have identity cards.

The government issued advisory as the most of the vendors are poor and lockdown hit their livelihood severely.

“In order to ensure the livelihood of street vendors and encourage home delivery of essential items, we have issued an advisory that street vendors carrying valid identity card/ certificate of vending, may be allowed to sell essentials like groceries, fruits and vegitables," the Minister tweeted.