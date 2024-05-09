Home
Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Congress, BRS, AIMIM want to run Telangana as per Sharia & Quran, says Amit Shah

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don't let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 09:32 IST
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and 'vote for jihad'. He also said that Congress, BRS and AIMIM want to run Telangana on the basis of 'Sharia and Quran'.

Addressing an election rally in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, he said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Bharatiya guarantee' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chinese guarantee'.

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don't let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA.

"These people don't allow the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' (September 17). These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran," he said.

Published 09 May 2024, 09:32 IST
