Centre defers NEET-PG to allow doctors to report for Covid-19 duty

Facing a shortage of doctors, the government on Monday postponed the NEET-PG exams by four months so that a large number of doctors preparing for post-graduate courses could be available for Covid-19 duties.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also decided to deploy final year MBBS and nursing students for Covid-19 duties and offer them incentives of government employees if they work for 100 days at Covid facilities.

It was also decided to allow final year PG students to continue as residents until fresh batches of postgraduate students join.

“A decision was taken to postpone the NEET-PG exam for at least four months and the exam will not be held before August 31, 2021,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the students would get at least one month's time to prepare for the exam.

The Centre has also written to state governments and UT administrations in this regard with a suggestion to fill vacant posts of doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals through contractual appointments.

Medical interns will be deployed in Covid-19 management duties under the supervision of their faculty, while final year MBBS students can be utilised for providing services such as teleconsultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under the supervision of the faculty.

Services of qualified nurses could be utilised in full-time Covid-19 nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses.

“The individuals providing services in Covid-19 management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of Covid-19 duty,” the PMO statement said.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty had flagged medical manpower as the next big challenge in Covid management and suggested deploying final year MBBS and nursing students on Covid-19 duty.

The medical students/professionals sought to be engaged in Covid related work will be suitably vaccinated and also be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting the pandemic.

“All such professionals who sign up for a minimum of 100 days of Covid-19 duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from the Government of India,” the PMO statement said.