Centre extends K K Venugopal's tenure as A-G by 1 year

Centre extends K K Venugopal's tenure as A-G by one year

Venugopal is handling several high-profile cases for the government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 14:59 ist
Attorney General K K Venugopal. Credit: PTI Photo

The central government has decided to extend the tenure of K K Venugopal as the Attorney General by one year, sources said on Monday.

Though the attorney general usually has a tenure of three years, when his first term as A-G was to end last year, Venugopal had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 90.

Keeping in mind the high-profile cases he is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government has decided to extend his tenure for one more year, the sources said.

Venugopal's current tenure ends in the next couple of days.

Formal orders regarding his fresh extension would be issued soon, they said.

Venugopal took over as the Attorney General on July 1, 2017. He succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the top law officer of the Union government

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K K Venugopal
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 