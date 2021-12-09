Centre extends suspension of international flights till Jan 31

Govt extends suspension of int'l flights till Jan 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 18:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India will keep its scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 next year, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services.

The regulator issued a circular on Thursday, saying "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022."

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

flights
Covid-19

