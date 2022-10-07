Centre forms panel to examine granting SC status to Dalit converts

The Centre appointed a Commission of Inquiry, under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, to examine the petition of granting Scheduled Caste status to Dalits who have converted to other religions.

The Commission—which has as members retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and former member of University Grants Commission Prof Sushma Yadav—would examine the matter of according SC status to those who claim to have been historically part of a Scheduled Caste, but converted to religion/s “other than those mentioned in the Presidential Orders” issued from time to time under Article 341 of the Constitution.

The Presidential Orders grant SC status to only those who followed Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

Justifying its decision to set up the commission, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that “given its importance, sensitivity and potential impact”, any change in the definition of Scheduled Castes should be on the basis of a detailed and definitive study, and extensive consultation with all stakeholders.

The Union government noted that certain groups have the question of revisiting the existing definition of Scheduled Castes by according the status to new persons who belong to other religions beyond those permitted through Presidential Orders, and in contrast, many other groups have also opposed it.

“Certain representatives of the existing Scheduled Castes have objected to such granting of Scheduled Caste status to new persons. This is a seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question, and a definite matter of public importance,” it said.

According to a notification issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the panel would also look into the changes Scheduled Caste persons go through upon converting to other religions in terms of their customs, traditions, social and other status discrimination and deprivation, and its implication on the question of giving them Scheduled Caste status.

It would also consider the implications on the existing Scheduled Castes, of adding such new persons as part of the existing list of Scheduled Castes.

Besides, the Commission has also been granted liberty to examine any other related questions that it deems appropriate, in consultation with, and with the consent of the central government.

The Commission, to be headquartered in the national capital, would submit its report within two years.

Notably, time to time, under Article 341 of the Constitution, Presidential Orders have declared certain groups of persons who have historically suffered social inequality and discrimination as Schedule Caste.

Acting on a public interest litigation filed by the National Council of Dalit Christians for grant of SC status to Dalit converts, the Supreme Court, on August 31, had asked the Narendra Modi-led Union government to clarify its stand on the subject.