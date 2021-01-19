Centre orders 45L more doses of Bharat Biotech vaccine

Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin

A part of these doses, some will be sent to neighbouring countries free of cost as a goodwill gesture

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 19 2021, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 12:10 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh Letter of Comfort from the Centre for another 45 lakh doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, sources said.

Out of the 45 lakh doses, the vaccine maker will be supplying over eight lakh to some of the friendly countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, free of cost as goodwill gesture sources added.

"The company was given a fresh letter of comfort recently for supplying another 45 lakh doses of Covaxin. The doses will be dispatched as when the Ministry places orders with the company," sources told PTI. After having received the government purchase order for 55 lakh doses, Bharat Biotech shipped the first batch of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses) to Gannavaram (Vijayawada), Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow, it said.

Bharat Biotech said it has also donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Government of India. Sources further said the supplies from the company depend on the orders being placed by the government.

Bharat Biotech
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin
India

