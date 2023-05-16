Centre rejects US report on India's religious freedom

Centre rejects US report criticising India on religious freedom

A senior US official said far too many governments, including Russia, India, China and Saudi Arabia, continue to freely target faith community members

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 22:32 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the roll-out of the International Religious Freedom Report at the State Department in Washington, US, May 15, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Tuesday trashed as "motivated" and "biased" a report by the US State Department on religious freedom that criticised the country for alleged attacks on minorities.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such reports continue to be based on "misinformation and flawed understanding".

The annual report listed alleged attacks on religious minorities in India and expressed concerns over such incidents.

Also Read | Hindutva is not dharm, Bajrang Dal a 'group of goons': Digvijaya Singh

"We are aware of the release of the US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom. Regrettably, such reports continue to be based on misinformation and flawed understanding," Bagchi said.

"Motivated and biased commentary by some US officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the report.

"We value our partnership with the US and will continue to have frank exchanges on issues of concern to us," he said.

The report that documents the status of religious freedom in countries across the world was released on Monday.

A senior US official said far too many governments, including Russia, India, China and Saudi Arabia, continue to freely target faith community members.

"Far too many governments continue to freely target faith community members within their borders," Rashad Hussain, Ambassador at Large, Office of International Religious Freedom, told reporters at a news conference in Washington soon after the report was released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The report provides a fact-based, comprehensive view of the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world, Blinken said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
United States
US State Department
Antony Blinken
Religious freedom
MEA
Ministry of External Affairs
Arindam Bagchi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

 