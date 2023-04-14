Centre says new IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism

New IT fact-checking unit won't censor journalism: Govt

The Editors Guild last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 22:46 ist
Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A proposed central government unit to fact-check news on social media is not about censoring journalism nor will it have any impact on media reportage, a minister of state for IT said on Friday.

Recently amended IT regulation requires online platforms like Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Twitter to "make reasonable efforts" to not "publish, share or host" any information relating to the government that is "fake, false or misleading".

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in an online discussion it was "not true" that the government-appointed unit, which press freedom advocates strongly oppose, was aimed at "censoring journalism".

The Editors Guild of India last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship.

