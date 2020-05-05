Will to bring back stranded Indians from overseas: Govt

Centre to bring back stranded Indians from Nepal and other countries, SC told

  May 05 2020
  • updated: May 05 2020, 16:44 ist

The Union government is going to bring back all Indians, stranded in various countries, including in Nepal, through special chartered flights, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and B R Gavai disposed of a PIL by Ganga Giri Goswami for the evacuation of stranded Indians in Nepal after recording Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement that May 7 onwards Indians from various countries would be brought back.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves submitted that as many as 1,000 Nepali workers had to go back to Nepal. A large number have been sent back. There were however still big numbers left in Champawat Loharghat and other places.

He said the government must know that in these places workers were still stranded. It may look into this.

Gonsalves also said about 1,000 Indians were stranded in Nepal in precarious situations. 

On this, Mehta said there are a few Indians stranded in Nepal. I have got the instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs that Indians stranded in other countries would be brought back, he said.

