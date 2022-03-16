Centre ‘weaponising’ pain of Kashmiri Pandits by promoting ‘Kashmir Files’, says Mehbooba

The aggressive manner in which the Centre is promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ film and “weaponising” the pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes its “ill intention” obvious, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, the Centre is “deliberately tearing them apart”.
Also read: ‘The Kashmir Files’ to make way for ‘James’ in most theatres
“The manner in which GOI (government of India) is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.
It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.
